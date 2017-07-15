RAB detain suspected drug pedlar

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested an alleged drug pedlar along with 1,800 pieces of Yaba tablets from PTI slum area of the Chapainawabganj district town on Friday afternoon.

The arrestee was identified as Jasim Uddin, 28, son of Aynal Haque.

On secret information, a team of RAB led by A K M Enamul Karim, additional superintendent of Police (ASP), conducted a drive in the area around 1:15pm and arrested Jasim along with the Yaba pills, said a press release of RAB-5, reports UNB.

A case has been filed. [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express