Indian student stabbed dead in Ctg

An Indian student has been found dead in a bloodied state at a home in Chittagong’s Akbar Shah locality.

Another Indian student, the deceased’s roommate, has been admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital or CMCH with injuries.

Both were students of the University of Science and Technology Chittagong (USTC), the police say.

They have identified the deceased as Asif Sheth, 26, and the injured as ‘Wilson’, 26. They shared a room in a flat at Abdul Hamid Road, reports bdnews24.com.

Both were brought to CMCH in the wee hours of Saturday, but doctors declared Asif brought dead, said the hospital police outpost’s Nayek Md Hamid.

He said there were several wounds from a sharp weapon on Asif’s body.

Hamid said that another Indian student named Miraz Guru, who attends the USTC as well, had brought the two with help of others around 1:15am.

Miraz and his wife live on the other room of that flat.

“Miraz said Asif and Wilson were drinking liquor in their room around 11:30pm. Miraz tried to open their room’s door after hearing some sounds that arose his suspicion around midnight. But the door was locked from inside.”

“Miraz finally got inside the room using the spare key and found Wilson hanging from the ceiling. He and his wife then brought Wilson down first and subsequently found Asif lying on the floor.”

Then Miraz’s neighbours helped him bring the two to the hospital, said the policeman.

Akbar Shah Police Station’s Sub-Inspector Jasimuddin said the four people who lived in that flat are originally from India’s Manipur.

The police, however, are yet to find out which department of USTC they had enrolled at.

Jasimuddin said they are investigating the death of Asif.

—–

Source: The Financial Express



Source: The Financial Express