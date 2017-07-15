Elderly man dies in Bogra head-on crash

An old man was killed and 10 other people were injured following a head-on collision between a truck and a bus on Bogra-Rangpur Highway in Sadar upazila on Friday.

The deceased could not be identified yet.

Sub-inspector of Fulbari Town Police camp Rabiul Islam said the Dhaka-bound bus from Rangpur collided with the truck from the opposite direction at Baghopara around 10:00am, leaving the bus passenger dead on the spot and 10 others injured.

The injured were taken to TMSS Medical College & Rofatullah Community Hospital and other clinics. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express