Less productive land to get priority, says BIDA chief

The government will acquire mono-crop growing and less populated areas to establish economic corridors in the south-western (SW) region of the country, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) executive chairman Kazi M Aminul Islam said Sunday.

He said it would help make the specialised industrial zones cost-effective.

"The unused, less-populated and single-cropped land will get priority in acquisition of land for the corridor," Mr Islam told a presentation on "Practical Experience of Economic Corridor" at its office in the capital.

He informed the meeting that several routes were considered for the corridor, including Jessore-Magura-Faridpur-Dhaka, Jessore-Narail-Kashiani-Bhanga-Dhaka and Jessore-Khulna-Bagerhat-Gopalganj-Kashiani-Bhanga. However, he said, the industrial corridor will be established in the south-western region.

The meeting was organised to share the experience of a three-member BIDA delegation that recently visited the economic corridors in India and Malaysia. The delegation members were BIDA executive member Mohammad Altaf Hussain, director Md Mostafizur Rahman and deputy director Gazi AKM Fazlul Haque.

"We are now at a very primary stage of establishing the corridor," said the BIDA executive chairman, informing the meeting that the investment promotion agency received the approval from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a primary technical support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to develop the zone to be green, clean and safe.

"We will give highest priority to environmental aspects while establishing the economic corridor," he added.

Mr Islam said the government was looking beyond the readymade garments to diversify the country's export basket. "We need to set up high-value industry to become a developed country. RMG or leather exports can't do that."

Representatives from Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), Ministry of Land and Asian Development Bank (ADB) were present at the meeting.

bdsmile@gmail.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express