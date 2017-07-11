Japanese team yet to assess loss in monetary terms

CHITTAGONG, July 09: An expert team from Sumitomo Heavy Industries of Japan has submitted a list of the parts of two gantry cranes damaged by a foreign ship at Chittagong Container Terminal of Chittagong port recently.

The three-member team headed by Etho, general manager of the gantry crane supplier company's industrial handling department, conducted a survey of the damaged gantry cranes on Thursday and Friday last.

They submitted the list of the damaged parts to the Chittagong Port Authority today (Sunday), but they could not determine the extent of damage in terms of money. The representatives of P&I Club were also present during the two-day survey.

Sources in the port authority said the expert team already left Chittagong for Japan to have an estimate of the damage caused to the cranes as per drawing and design of the parts.

Member (admin and planning) of the Chittagong Port Authority Zafar Alam said the expert team from Japan is yet to determine the extent of damage, but they will make it sure after tallying with the original design and drawing.

Sources said it will take about one month to make the less damaged crane operative after replacement of the damaged parts, but it will take about five months to repair the heavily damaged crane.

An Egyptian flag vessel MV Xpress Suez hit the two gantry cranes while taking berth at a jetty of the prime maritime port's Chittagong Container Terminal on June 26. It was being piloted by the port authority's pilot.

Source: The Financial Express