B’desh gets more Chinese tourists than Indian last yr

The number Chinese tourists visiting Bangladesh was much more than the number of Indian tourists visiting the country in 2016, Nikhil Ranjan Roy, Director, Bangladesh Tourism Board said Sunday, reports PTI.

“Last year, the footfall from China was around 40,000 while from India it was 20,000”.

We are targeting 50,000 Indian tourists by December 2018," Nikhil Ranjan Roy said on the sidelines of Travel & Tourism Fair 2017.

One Bangladeshi tour operator said people of his country still cannot believe that the Chinese have overtaken the Indian tourists.

Speaking about Bangladeshi tourists visiting West Bengal, Roy said that Bangladeshi tourists were avoiding Darjeeling due to the ongoing trouble.



Source: The Financial Express