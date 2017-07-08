Tesla to build world’s largest lithium-ion battery in Australia

CANBERRA, July 7 (Xinhua): The government of South Australia announced on Friday that U.S. company Tesla has been selected to build the "world's largest lithium-ion battery", in an attempt to ease the state of its crippling power woes.

Making the "historic" announcement in Adelaide, South Australia state's Premier Jay Weatherill said Tesla would use its battery to store energy harnessed by French company Neoen's windfarm in Jamestown, north of Adelaide, in what he said was an "extraordinary collaboration."

The 100-megawatt (129MWH) battery "Powerpack" will store renewable wind energy and act as a failsafe in case of a shortage of power, something which happened on at least three large-scale occasions during South Australia's most recent summer.

The 129 MWH batter will be three times bigger than any current Powerpack anywhere in the world, and Weatherill said it would "transform" the renewable energy landscape in Australia and around the world.

"Battery storage is the future of our national energy market, and the eyes of the world will be following our leadership in this space," Weatherill said in the announcement on Friday.

"It will completely transform the way in which renewable energy is stored, and also stabilize the South Australian network as well as putting downward pressure on prices.

"It opens up new opportunities for renewable energy in this state, in this nation, and around the world, to be dispatchable (to homes and businesses)."

Also in attendance in Adelaide on Friday was billionaire head of Tesla, Elon Musk, who said the project to build the power pack would go "three times further than anyone has gone before".

"There is certainly some risk, because this will be the largest battery installation in the world by a significant margin… the next biggest battery in the world is 30 megawatts," Musk said.

Previously, Musk had said he would be able to have the project up and running "within 100 days" or it would "be free", and on Friday, he confirmed that Tesla plans to have the battery Powerpack in operation by December, the start of the Australian summer.

He said now that South Australia has paved the way for battery storage of renewable energy, other Australian states and other nations across the work should consider installing similar battery storage technology. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express