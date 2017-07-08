Tamim to play for Essex in NatWest T20 Blast

Bangladesh dashing opening batsman Tamim Iqbal is set to play for the English county side Essex in the 4th NatWest T20 Blast League that began on Friday, reports UNB.

Tamim got the clearance certificate from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to play in the English T20 League, BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowhury Sujon confirmed it on Thursday.

But, the Tigers opener is likely to miss the first two matches of his side-first against Surrey on July 7 and the 2nd against Kent on July 9 –due to visa complications.

Essex county team proposed Tamim following his brilliant performances against England and Australia in the last Champions Trophy in England and Wales.

Earlier, Tamim played for English in the domestic T20 League in 2011 for the Nottinghamshire.

Apart from Tamim, Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate, Alastair Cook, Ashar Zaidi, Matt Dixon, James Foster, Wahab Riaz and Matthew Quinn were the other notable inclusion in the Essex team. [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express