Ronaldo earns £310,000 per Instagram post: Study

According to a recent study, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo earns a whopping £310,000 every time the star footballer posts something on his official Instagram account. With more than 106 million followers on the social media platform, Ronaldo enjoys a huge audience and most of his Instagram posts get more than 3 million likes, reports The Indian Express.

The Real Madrid star stands on number three in the study by Instagram schedulers Hopper, right behind singer Selena Gomez and socialite Kim Kardashian in the list of "Instagram rich list". There is only one sportsman on the top ten -list other than Ronaldo - Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James. Ronaldo is just ahead of reality star Kylie Jenner (he's paid the same as her, but has more followers).

In the 32-year-old's recent Instagram pictures, he has delighted his fans with sunbathing pictures of himself topless. He also posted pictures of himself with his new twins for the first time as well as a picture with all his three kids with the caption 'Blessed'. It fetched him 5,141,919 likes on the post.

LeBron James sits in 10th with each of his posts, reportedly earning him £93,000. James and Ronaldo are the only two men on the top ten- list.

Source: The Financial Express