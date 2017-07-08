Modernising credit card policies

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) recently advised all commercial banks to revise their credit card policies. In a meeting held with managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of commercial banks, the BB stressed the need for making credit card policies up-to-date. Such a directive is very timely. Credit card is a very sensitive banking product with high default risk. Moreover, this is consumption-based personalised financing, which is manoeuvred by predetermined parameter-based lending as well as close monitoring. Therefore, all banks and financial institutions must have comprehensive and detailed credit card policies in place for proper launching, marketing and selling this product to the customers.

Credit card is the most popular and commonly used financial product in developed countries which are mostly consumption-based economies. The use of such card is rampant in the developed world. It is even unthinkable to survive without the use of credit card. Its use raises individual's consumption level and thus personal debt also rises. The importance of credit card in the developed world is so imperative that whatever the strength and size of the economy, it will collapse if the use of credit card is restricted or prohibited. Considering this importance in the economy and sales turnover, even large retail stores have introduced their own credit cards in order to facilitate the customer's purchasing power. Even, many stores and companies, which once used to avoid credit card, have subsequently started accepting these cards because their sales turnover was declining. This widespread use of credit card is efficiently governed by comprehensive policy and control parameters.

Our country is not a consumption-based economy to that extent. Although now-a-days, people's purchasing power and their propensity to consume have increased considerably, this trend is mostly based on their own income. Still now, most of the people do not overspend, they rather under-spend by saving certain percentage of their income. This is recognised the as inherent strength of our economy and social system. This characteristic of our society should be upheld and continued until and unless social security, viz., healthcare, education and old-age security are ensured for each citizen. If widespread use of credit card is allowed in our country at the present stage, this may impair the social structure. So, careful consideration must be exercised while revising credit card policies and its accessibility may be restricted to the high-end people whose income level reaches certain threshold.

Personal credit scoring system and ensuring minimum monthly payment are two crucial parameters which properly govern credit card business. Effective application of these two features substantially minimises the default rate of this highly risky personal loan. Credit score is considered as the most important tool in every person's livelihood in the developed country. This credit score is applied in every action of life. From purchasing a house, a vehicle and even possessing a minimum credit card, good personal credit score is a must. Whatever the solvency - net worth of a person has will not come to any use if that person does not carry acceptable credit score. Even acceptance or decline of any financial product is primarily determined based on the credit score. However, this credit score cannot be built overnight; rather long history of efficiently using financial means will generate one's credit score. Credit score along with other financial parameters, viz., disposable income, debt utilisation capacity and debt servicing ratio, are taken into consideration for determining credit limit of the credit card. While revising credit card policy, these appraisal parameters should be included so that credit card manoeuvring can be made as per international standard and practice.

In addition, ensuring minimum monthly payment is another important factor in credit card operation. In the developed world where credit card is massively used, the lender never encourages full or considerable payment of outstanding debt. It, however, intends to ensure that borrower or cardholder makes minimum payment by due date as stipulated in the statement. Any first late payment will result in higher interest rate as delinquent charge is added and if the trend of late payment is continued, the credit limit is suspended and the borrower's credit score is adversely affected. Since credit score is very important factor in personal financial matter, every cardholder tries his/her best to make minimum payment within the given deadline. In the developed world, paying off outstanding credit card debt is categorically discoursed, so minimum payment is determined as interest accrued during the statement period plus a small amount of loans. In our country, the component of minimum payment should be quite different from the developed country's practice as good amount of loan needs to be added with the interest accrued in order to determine monthly payment. The proposed revision of credit card policy should proceed with taking these important factors related to credit card operation into consideration.

Important challenge of credit card business is potential threat of fraud. Credit card is very easy and convenient to use. People prefer to use this card in almost every financial transaction. The card is randomly used in every category of transaction from restaurants to five-star hotels and from grocery to electronic stores. Even, this card is conveniently used in online purchase which is very common and a rising phenomenon. Because of this rampant use, there is a possibility of credit card fraud. The card itself can be stolen or lost and even its number can be used for fraudulent purchase which is not carried out by the true credit cardholder and as such the card owner may refuse this payment. So complaining against false purchase and fraudulent transaction using credit card is a common phenomenon. In order to make the cardholder immune from the abuse of the credit card, fraud protection has been provided under credit card operation. A reserve fund is maintained from where transaction value is reimbursed as soon as complaint of fraudulent transaction is reported. However, after reimbursement, a thorough investigation is conducted against the alleged fraud. If fraud cannot be proved, alternatively if there is evidence of true transaction, the cardholder will have to repay this amount. If fraud is established, the issuer will take measures in a different approach keeping the cardholder unaffected.

At the same time, the default rate in credit card lending is very high and once defaulted, the entire outstanding amount is written off. Therefore, substantial amount of provision is always retained against outstanding credit card loan, so that banks or lenders can keep their book clean. Appropriate provisioning against credit card is inevitably required. In consequence of fraud protection as well as higher provisioning, the overall cost of credit card lending is considerably high. In order to cover this high cost, interest rate on credit is also very high. In the developed world, interest rate in credit card varies from 19 per cent to 29 per cent which does not mean that the issuer of credit card can take this huge amount of interest into regular income. Instead, a substantial portion of high rate of interest charged on credit card is taken into the fraud protection fund and provision. If low interest is charged on credit card, then fraud protection fund as well as adequate provisioning cannot be created. Consequently, dispute over fraudulent transaction will become a common phenomenon and misunderstanding between the cardholder and the issuer will frequently arise.

Similarly, inadequate provision will result in non-performing loan of this personal credit. Our banking sector is already overburdened with enormous non-performing loan and the situation will further worsen if credit cart loan starts defaulting and cannot be instantly written off due to inadequate provision. Moreover, using credit card is a kind of luxury as the cardholder will have to pay substantially for using this sophisticated product. While revising credit card policy, thought and deliberation must be given to these important issues, particularly for establishing relation between high interest rate and fraud protection fund as well as loan provision.

Credit card is a very popular and convenient financial product which people randomly use. At the same time, credit card is also considered as a highly risky financial product which is manoeuvred through appropriate control and monitoring tools and techniques. Therefore, proposed revision of credit card policy should be made very comprehensive and detail-oriented by incorporating all risk parameters, including various control and monitoring techniques, in line with international standard and practice.

The writer is a banker based in Toronto, Canada.

