Ending the civil war in Syria

Syria, the symbol of ancient Arab civilisation, now stands destroyed. There is hardly a city, town, village or habitation that has escaped the carnage and destruction. Nearly 500,000 people, including children, have been killed, more than five million people have moved out and taken refuge in the neighbouring countries - about one-fifth have moved to Europe legally or otherwise. Another five million people have been displaced from their homes but remained within Syrian territory. Hospitals, schools, museums, mosques, high-rise buildings, bridges and roads have been destroyed by bombings, shelling and grenade attacks. It's a comprehensive war fought by multiple enemies aided by multiple countries but they have one common target - Syria and the people of Syria.

The unrest began six years ago with one-point agenda - the removal of the Assad regime. Bashar al-Assad inherited the power from his father Hafez al-Assad. Bashar, at the outset, indicated he would welcome civil liberties, respect human rights and, to some extent, allow people's participation in the governance of the country. But as he consolidated power, he followed his father's footsteps and became a full-fledged autocrat. Nothing was unusual in this transformation. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia and Libya were under dictatorial rule and with the exception to Tunisia, there has been not been any change in the situation in the region. The Gulf States follow the same pattern of totalitarian governance.

Assad's response to street agitation was characteristically brazen. Some of the demonstrators had flowers in their hands. They were indeed asking for civil liberties - removal of Assad was not their core demand. The police promptly appeared to confront the mob and they did it with bullets. Some demonstrators were killed. There was repression in the country and dissidents were treated with no mercy; killings in the streets were unprecedented. The people were taken aback. They returned to the streets in larger numbers and the regime responded with increasing brutality. The stage was thus set for a full-scale civil war.

The people and countries, which uphold democracy and human rights, condemned Assad and voiced support for the people asking for change. In hindsight, this appears to be a gross miscalculation. Though the people were asking for liberties they were less than committed to fight a war against the establishment. The dissidents were smaller than estimated and they were fragmented too. Absence of charismatic leadership to unite the opposition forces and failure to outline post-Assad governance made many people disillusioned about the outcome of the struggle. The geo-political situation in the region did not work in favour of the opposition either.

The Arab League missed an opportunity to demonstrate its worthiness as a multi-national organisation. It could never mediate in settling disputes amongst the Arab countries in the past and in Syrian crisis it proved its unworthiness again. The Arab League could have launched a diplomatic offensive and halted the civil war from escalating further. Instead, it hastily reached the fork by expelling Syria from the organisation and shutting down the door for future dialogue.

Neighbouring countries reacted in their own ways. Turkey was concerned on the displacement of the population and feared that refugees in large numbers would move into its territory for shelter. It preferred Assad to continue but sought concession so that the opposition could begin a dialogue with the Syrian government on how to diffuse tension leading up to a power-sharing administration. But Assad's intransigence frustrated reconciliation attempts.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the Gulf States began arming the opposition in order to force Assad to abdicate enabling the Sunni minority, hitherto marginalised, to regain their rightful share of power. Iran, a long-time ally of Assad, did not ignore the belligerence of Saudi-led coalition. It came out in support of the Assad regime, opposed foreign intervention and declared that only the people of Syria would decide about its leadership. Tehran began dispatching armed militia to Syria in aid of the beleaguered Assad government.

The emergence of the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2014 and its capture of large chunk of territory in Iraq and Syria altered the trajectory of warfare and profoundly unnerved the United States, European countries and Russia. They were caught in a dilemma. The US and EU wanted the ISIS to be knocked down along with the Assad regime while Iran and Russia favoured Assad to remain in power but would deny ISIS foothold in the region.

The American and European sanction against Russia for its annexation of Crimean peninsula angered Moscow. The Syrian crisis provided an opportunity to Moscow to oppose American initiative on Syria. Moscow dispatched troops and ammunitions to Syria in aid of Assad. Having secured the political and military backing of Moscow and Tehran Assad became more recalcitrant. The ceasefire agreed by Washington and Moscow fell through again and again.

Syria was a nearly developed country. Its gross domestic product (GDP) was at par with the East European countries. It boasted of an educated, professional and thriving middle class.

So, what could be done in Syria? Given the lack of trust between Washington and Moscow, the search for diplomatic resolution of the conflict has turned intractable. The antagonism between Riyadh and Tehran runs deep over the civil war in Yemen and both are in fierce support of the opposing factions in Yemen. Saudi-led boycott of Qatar is a new disturbing development.

However, following years of bloodbath Bashar al-Assad now appears to have returned to the centre stage. Given the strong support of Russia and Iran Assad apparently feels that he could not be dislodged by the rebel forces. The expulsion of ISIS from Mosul last week generated hope both in Baghdad and Damascus.

The failure of several rounds of peace talks in Astana and Geneva underscores the urgency of a new initiative. The Secretary General of the United Nations has now a responsibility to aggressively pursue a "road map" for ending the Syrian civil war. He should dispatch a senior-level delegation to the region to broker a comprehensive peace plan.

