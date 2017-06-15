England 211 all out against Pakistan

CARDIFF, United Kingdom, June 14: Hasan Ali took three wickets as Pakistan restricted England to 211 all out in their Champions Trophy semi-final at Cardiff on Wednesday.

Sent in on a used pitch after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss, England found runs hard to come by, with no batsman making a fifty.

Joe Root top-scored with 46 and Jonny Bairstow, recalled in place of dropped opener Jason Roy, 43.

Paceman Hasan returned excellent figures of three for 35 in 10 overs.

Such was Pakistan's control that usually big-hitting England all-rounder Ben Stokes's 34 took 64 balls and did not include a single boundary.

But the way Pakistan collapsed to 162 for seven chasing 237 in their virtual 'quarter-final' against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Monday before winning by three wickets would have given England some hope at the mid-innings break.

Mohammad Amir, who made 28 not out Monday in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 75 with Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed (61 not out) was missing from this match because of a back spasm.

Title-holders India play Bangladesh in Thursday's second semi-final at Birmingham's Edgbaston, with the final at the Oval in London on Sunday.



Source: The Financial Express