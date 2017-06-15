Constipated for 22 yrs, Chinese man has 13kg of poop removed from his body

BEIJING, June 14 (The Hindustan Times): Doctors in China have removed nearly 13kg of faecal matter from the intestine of a 22-year-old man, who was constipated since birth, reports said.

The unnamed man is believed to have been suffering from a rare congenital disease known as Hirschsprung. The condition, which is usually diagnosed in newborns, causes difficulty in passing bowel because of missing nerve cells in the colon. Chronic constipation leads to pile up of waste, creating what is known as a 'megacolon'.

If not treated early, a person can develop sepsis - a potentially life-threatening complication in which toxins get mixed with the bloodstream. However, this man's diagnosis was delayed until adulthood as his parents considered it a 'small ailment', the media reported. [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express