BRUR to become world standard: New VC

Newly appointed Vice-chancellor (VC) of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Professor Dr Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah has said the university will become a world standard place for higher education, research and other activities.

"Necessary steps would be taken to turn BRUR into a modern and time- befitting university and place of excellence for higher education, research and all other related subjects," he said after joining at his new office in the campus in Rangpur on Wednesday.

Source: The Financial Express