BD business delegation visits Japan

Haison, a private investment management and advisory firm, organised an investment partnership mission recently to Japan with support from United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Tokyo.

Those in the mission included representatives from the companies of garments, textile, logistic and skills development, according to a press statement.

UNIDO Tokyo arranged B2B meetings in Tokyo and Osaka where 35 and 32 Japanese companies respectively took part.

The Bangladeshi companies which also participated in these B2B meetings were NIPA Group, Adhip Group, Hamid Sweater, United Sourcing and Conveyor Group.

These companies had the opportunity to display their products and discuss prospective business deals with their respective Japanese counterparts.

In addition, the Bangladeshi companies took part in meetings with the apparel division officials of Marubeni Corporation, Chori Co., Fast Value Global, JETRO and others.

CEO of Haison M Jalalul Hai had meeting with the chairman of UNIQLO Tadashi Yanai.

As known to all, UNIQLO is a prominent retail business giant in the far east country.

Hai also held discussions with UNIDO officials about the future strategies to be undertaken to promote Japanese investments in Bangladesh. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express