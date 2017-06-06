Oil markets up 

Oil markets inched up on Monday mainly due to rise in ‘Saudi physical prices and signs of falling OPEC supplies’ though a persistent rise in US production is there.

Brent crude oil futures stood at $50.21 per barrel (at 0308 GMT), up 26 cents or 0.5 percent, according to Reuters.

US West Texas Intermediate futures were at $47.90 a barrel, up by 24 cents or 0.5 per cent.

Traders said that prices had received support from a tightening physical crude market.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco raised July prices for its Arab Light grade to all major regions of Asia, Northwest Europe, and the United States on Sunday.

Source: The Financial Express