Govt proves generous with its guarantee

Government guarantees against loans for state-owned enterprises increased significantly, posing a high fiscal risk to the public exchequer, sources said.

The figure may stand at nearly Tk 600 billion up to June 30. This was approximately Tk 458 billion up to June 30 in 2016.

Government provides guarantees and counter-guarantees against loans negotiated by various state-owned financial and non-financial enterprises. If the contracting organisations fail to repay their loans in time, the guarantees are invoked and the liabilities are passed on to the guarantor (government).

However, the figures of guarantees that appeared in the face value and the total outstanding will be much higher which is not available in the government's budget documents.

Guarantees are given for ongoing new projects like power plants, purchase of machinery and meeting working-capital requirements for the SoEs.

There were many instances of SoEs having failed to repay their debts, including the case of Biman, and the government having to repay the loans.

Such government guarantees mostly go in favour of foreign financial organisations and, in some cases, local banks, including the central bank, as well for loans for its enterprises.

Apart from this support, there are many state-owned enterprises, like BJMC, which also get subsidy supports from government to keep them competitive.

People familiar with the developments at the finance division told the FE that the government has been providing guarantees for loans of its concerns. There are fiscal risks if the organisations fail and the burden pass onto government's shoulders. The government pays for it from taxpayers' money.

Economists say providing such guarantees for losing concerns without adequate reforms will yield nothing but waste of public money.

They argue that the entities, mostly SoEs, are not profit-making and there is every possibility of their failure to repay in time.

They said the government should announce how much money it repays each year against such guarantees. It should be made public for ensuring transparency in government spending.

Dr Zahid Hussain, lead economist at the Dhaka office of the World Bank, told the FE that all the state-owned enterprises which usually use government as guarantor are not profit-making organisations. So it causes "a serious fiscal risk".

He feels they never will be able to repay until a reform is conducted to improve their performances.

"I don't find any reason why the government is providing guarantees to the organisations without any time-bound action plan to improve their performances," he said.

Dr Hussain pointed out that power sector got the largest guarantees but BPDB is not a profitable organisation. "How will it repay?" the World Bank economist posed the question.

Budget documents show that the government provided to the power sector guarantees worth Tk 364.11 billion, more than 60 per cent of the total guarantee amount.

The government has given guarantees for 17 power projects since 2001. Most of those were in favour of the Chinese financial organisations, HSBC Bank, Standard Charted Bank and Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

Only in 2017, the government provided guarantees against two big power projects — Sirajganj 225MW CCPP power plant project, given in favour of Standard Charted Bank for Tk 15.76 billion, and Rampal 1320MW coal-fired power plant, in favour of EXIM Bank of India, worth Tk 128.0 billion.

The government also provided loan guarantees for agricultural credit programmes.

In this case, the government provides guarantees in favour of Bangladesh Bank. A total of Tk 91.55 billion was given in the agriculture sector.

Bangladesh Krishi Bank and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank conduct the lending programme and the government provides guarantees for their loans.

Bangladesh Biman also got guarantees for Tk 65.52 billion worth of loans for its five projects in four years to 2016.

The purpose of guarantees for the Biman is mostly for delivery payment for the purchase of new-generation Boeing planes.

The government provided guarantees in favour of the US EXIM Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Sonali Bank [UK] Limited while the Biman loans are concerned.

It gave guarantees for some telecom projects for Tk 34.44 billion worth of loans that went for the projects like installation of digital telephones at district level, submarine-cable projects and Bangabandhu Satellite launching project.

The government also is providing working capital for sugar mills and jute mills and many believe that the borrowers will never be able to repay the debts.

Guarantees also went to some state-owned enterprises for meeting their working capital and meeting short-term debts by the state-owned firms, amounting to nearly Tk 6.0 billion.

Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation and Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation got the guarantees for the loans mostly taken from local state-owned banks.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director at the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, told the FE that sugar mills and jute mills would never be able to make the repayment as they have been incurring losses for years.

He also said such government enterprises also get subsidy from the government exchequer each year to make them competitive.

"When the government repays the loans that is just draining out public money," said the economist.

jasimharoon@yahoo.com



Source: The Financial Express