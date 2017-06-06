Edocto supplies electricity, safe water in rural areas

edocto Bangldesh Co LTD, Asia’s first regional integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, has been successfully supplying safe drinking water and electricity to the underprivileged rural areas of Bangladesh.

The recent project undertaken by them has contributed immensely for the benefit of Bangladeshi rural communities, unveiled by edocto at an event on Saturday, according to a press release received recently.

As part of their corporate social initiatives, the organisation launched “Tower to Power” project in 2016. Edotco Bangladesh was able to connect its solar-powered sites to supply electricity to nearby rural communities in Nijhum Dwip, Shibpur, Nazirpur and Kuakata.

The company was also successful in providing clean and safe drinking water to the villagers in Jadur Haat, Nilphamari with the installation of solar-powered water pumps last year.

By providing electricity to over 110 families, schools and mosques, edotco has already executed their “Tower to Power” project. The extension of this facility to over 1,000 families by end of 2018 has also been planned.

“In alignment with Digital Bangladesh Vision 2021, edotco Bangladesh has focused on harnessing the potential of renewable resources and technology to support the country’s development across rural regions. Our network of over 8,200 sites in the country enables us to touch communities and businesses across the country, including in Bangladesh’s remote, rural regions,” said Rahul Chaudhary, the country manager of Edocto Bangladesh.

Dr Shahjahan Mahmood, Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission Chairman, who was present at the event, admired the initiatives undertaken by edocto. He said: “edotco Bangladesh’s initiatives have touched communities across the country, enabling them to function and live better lives. I hope edotco continues its community-building efforts and inspire others to do the same.”

The organisation, dedicated to long-term sustainability, has adopted a wide range of CSR programme, primarily drawn from its growing expertise in energy solutions, harmonising the group’s business objectives with the needs of the local community.

Source: The Financial Express