Asian stocks start positive despite London attack 

Though the session started with a negative territory, Japan's benchmark index, The Nikkei 225, increased Monday morning.

The index advanced 0.14 per cent or 28.37 points to reach at 20,205.65 by the lunch break, according to global media.

The Topix index of all first-section shares, however, slipped 0.12 per cent or 1.95 points to 1,610.25.

Meanwhile, both Hong Kong and China stock markets inched up in the first few minutes on Monday, despite a negative geo-political outlook after a weekend London terror attack.

The Hang Seng added 0.25 per cent or 63.99 points to 25,988.04 immediately after the opening.

The Shanghai Composite Index was 0.11 per cent lower, or 3.43 points, at 3,102.11. The Shenzhen Composite Index increased 0.14 per cent or 2.51 points to 1,791.

Source: The Financial Express