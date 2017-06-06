106th session of International Labour Conference starts today

Some 4,000 delegates from around the world including from Bangladesh are gathering at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva to attend the annual conference starting today (June 5).

This is the 106th session of the international labour conference which will continue up to June 16, 2017.

Migration, climate change, women at work, application of labour standards, peace and stability are amongst the topics discussed this year, according to a press statement of ILO.



[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express