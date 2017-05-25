Tigers need 271 for maiden away victory against Kiwis

Bangladesh will need 271 runs for their maiden away win against New Zealand in the Tri-nation Series at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Sent in to bat first in the 6th and last match of the series, New Zealand scored 270 for 8 in 50 overs spurred by the 2nd wicket stand of 133 runs in 24.3 overs between skipper Tom Latham and Neil Broom.

Nasir Hossain broke the strong 2nd pair dismissing Neil Broom who was caught by Mashrafe Bin Moratza at 156/2 in 28.1 overs.

Top-scorer Tom Latham played an innings of 84 off 92 balls, featuring 11 boundaries, before being bowled out by Nasir at 167/3 in 30.1 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan and Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza shared New Zealand's latter four wickets — Corry Anderson (24 off 32b; 3×4), James Neesham (6), Mitchell Santner (0) and Colin Munro (1) — conceding 18 runs off 27 balls, from 208/4 in 38.4 overs to 226/7 in 43.1 overs.

Number-4 batsman Ross Taylor played an unbeaten innings of 60 off 56 balls, including six boundaries, while Neil Broom (63 off 76b; 7×4) stayed for a half century to be another notable scorer for the side.

The New Zealand's innings witnessed 27 boundaries, but not any over boundary from their batters.

Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman made the first breakthrough for Bangladesh dismissing Luke Ronchi when New Zealand collected 23 runs in 3.4 overs. Ronchi (2) was caught by Shakib Al Hasan off Mostafiz's 3rd ball of his 2nd over.

In the very 3rd ball of the innings Nasir Hossain spoiled an opportunity to depart Zew Zealand skipper Tom Latham, dropping a simple catch in the square leg area off Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's bowling.

Shakib, Nasir and Mashrafe bagged two wickets each for 41, 47 and 52 runs in 8, 9 and 10 overs respectively. Delivering 10 overs each, Mustafizur and Rubel Hossain took one wicket apiece for 46 and 56 runs. [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express