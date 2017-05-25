Birla Cellulose organises tech symposium

Birla Cellulose, the pulp and fibre business of The Aditya Birla Group of India, organised a technical symposium at Hotel Le Meridian in Dhaka on Monday, said a press release.

A pioneer in high-value fibres like modal and spun dyed viscose, Birla Cellulose thinks these items can add extreme value to the products that is currently being manufactured herein Bangladesh.

Encouraging growth of textile industry in this country can be supported by such value-added product, the release said.

Industries minister Amir Hosain Amu graced the occasion as the chief guest while Indian high commissioner Harsh Vardhan Shringla was the guest of honour.

In his speech, the minister portrayed the rich heritage of Bangladesh and the importance of textile and RMG industry in the country.

He also emphasised the need for design and product innovation, sustainability in operations and consumer value creation in the current competitive world.

Mr Shringla said the manufacturing is 'increasingly' shifting to countries in the South and Southeast Asia due to the cost advantages offered.

"Rapid economic growth and rising disposable incomes are contributing to fast growth in apparel consumption in the developing countries," he said, adding "India and Bangladesh need to work together to take advantage of these opportunities by creating and strengthening cross border value chains."

Dilip Gaur, managing director of Grasim Industries Ltd (a flagship component of Aditya Birla Group) and the business head of the group's pulp and fibre business, welcomed the guests and emphasised the need of the hour for collaborative arrangement with industry across value chain.

Rajeev Gopal, chief marketing officer of the pulp and fibre business, shared various collaborative initiatives of Birla Cellulose for business growth.

During the technical session, technologists from Birla Cellulose discussed about various aspects of manmade cellulose fibre. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express