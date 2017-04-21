FBI wants to work with ACC

Representative of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) David J Eaton has said his agency is willing to work with the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) for providing basic training to the commission’s officials in a bid to fight corruption in Bangladesh.

Eaton expressed his willingness when he met ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood at the commission’s headoffice in Dhaka on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed the fields of mutual cooperation, process and method for fighting corruption, ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.

Welcoming the FBI representative, the ACC chief said the national anti-graft agency is set to sign memorandums of understandings (MoUs) with the anti-graft bodies of different countries, including India, Bhutan and Indonesia.

“The ACC is keen to sign a MoU with FBI considering the present global aspect,” Mahmood said stressing the need for building capacity of the commission’s investigation officers through imparting training.

The ACC chairman sought cooperation from the FBI to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

He said drug trade, human trafficking, money laundering and terrorist financing are interrelated. source – UNB

Source: The Financial Express