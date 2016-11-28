Top court rule on Manna’s bail today

The Appellate Division today (Monday) will deliver its verdict on the government appeals seeking cancellation of the High Court orders that granted bails to Nagarik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna in two cases.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice SK Sinha on Sunday set the schedule after concluding the hearing of the cases on Sunday.

Dr Shahdin Malik and Idrisur Rahman stood for Manna while additional attorney general Murad for state.

Earlier on November 14, an SC bench stayed Manna's interim bail till November 27 in a case lodged for inciting the armed forces to topple the government. It also set November 27 for hearing the government appeal challenging the bail granted to Manna on November 10.

The High Court on August 30 granted bail to Manna in a sedition case.

Manna was allegedly picked up by law enforcers from Baridhara on February 24, 2015.

The two cases were filed with Gulshan police station on 24 February and 5 March last year on charges of provoking the army and sedition.

Manna was arrested on 24 February last year after two audio clips of his telephone conversations with BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka and another unidentified man were leaked, according to a news agency.

Source: The Financial Express