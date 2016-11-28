SC upholds bail for Manna

The Appellate Division of Supreme Court on Monday upheld High Court orders that granted bails to Nagarik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna in two cases.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice SK Sinha passed the order on condition for submission of his passport, reports UNB.

Dr Shahdin Malik and Idrisur Rahman stood for Manna while additional attorney general Murad Reza for state.

Manna’s lawyer Idrisur Rahman said they would submit the passport to the lower court and there remains no bar for the release of Manna.

Earlier, the SC on Sunday set today for delivering its verdict.

On November 14, an SC bench stayed Manna's interim bail till November 27 in a case lodged for inciting the armed forces to topple the government. It also set November 27 for hearing the government appeal challenging the bail granted to Manna on November 10.

The High Court on August 30 granted bail to Manna in a sedition case.

Manna was allegedly picked up by law enforcers from Baridhara on February 24, 2015. He was shown arrested on 24 February last year after two audio clips of his telephone conversations with BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka and another unidentified man were leaked.

Later, two cases were filed with Gulshan police station on 24 February and 5 March last year on charges of provoking the army and sedition.

- TM



—–

Source: The Financial Express