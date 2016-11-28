Gas supply to Khulna in one week

Though the much expected gas supply through the newly set up Bheramara-Khulna pipeline is going to be activated within one week, the residents will not get the benefit for now, according to officials.

The utility will be provided only to the power plants for the time being, they added.

Administrator of Gas Transmission Company Ltd (GTCL), Abdur Razzak, said everything is moving on track and within the next seven to 10 days the gas will flow through the pipeline.

State owned Sundarban Gas Company Ltd, which is operating the Khulna-Barisal divisional gas junction, has started their official activities before.

A senior officials of the company said the gas will be given only for power generation now, but as the government has pledged, residents will also get in the course of time.

Sundarban Gas Company Ltd will first supply the gas to the commercial gas-based 220 MW power plant of Khalishpur; according to a news agency.

Source: The Financial Express