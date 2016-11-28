Asian shares mixed 

Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after oil prices slid on unease about this week's meeting of OPEC member to discuss possible output cuts.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.5 per cent to 22,846.10 and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 per cent to 3,273.93. Seoul's Kospi added 0.3 per cent to 1,980.50.

The benchmarks in Taiwan and Singapore also rose. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 shed 0.8 per cent to 18,234.90 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 retreated 0.5 per cent to 5,480.70. Manila and Jakarta also fell.

US stocks hit fresh records in a shortened trading session Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 68.96 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 19,152.14. The S&P 500 climbed 8.63 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 2,213.35. The Nasdaq composite added 18.24 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 5,398.92.

Benchmark US crude shed 7 cents to $45.99 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract plunged $1.90 on Friday to close at $46.06.

Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 1 cent to $48.25 per barrel in London. It dropped $1.78 the previous session to $48.24.

The dollar declined to 111.71 yen from Friday's 113.25. The euro gained to $1.0662 from $1.0593, according to a news agency report.

Source: The Financial Express