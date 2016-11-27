Guidelines for effective managerial leadership

SOME guidelines are proven more fruitful for effective managerial leadership. Effective managers must have the knowledge to make proper use of their time, cope with demands, and handle conflicts. Firstly, perception of demands and constraints inevitably involves subjective judgments. It is important to understand people's desire. Face to face interaction, asking question, listening to others rather than constantly preaching, trying to discover values and needs etc. are needed to understand role expectation. Secondly, range of choices should be expanded. Finding ways to avoid demands and reduce constraints can expand choices. Beside, a conscious analysis of the demands and constraints limiting current effectiveness should be included in a manager's planning and agenda development. Thirdly, a person with proper observation, a clear set of objectives and priorities can identify the best way to solve a problem. Fourthly, prioritised activity list should be done in an organised way, e.g., planning daily and weekly activities with things-to-do list. Fifthly, managers should ignore unnecessary activities which are not included in the list of scheduled tasks. One has to be habituated to say "no" using tactful ways, where it is required, to avoid unnecessary activities. Sixthly, overcoming procrastination is very important. To overcome procrastination, it is necessary to divide a task into smaller parts, each of which is easier and less intimidating. Seventhly, for reflective analysis, it is desirable to set aside some time on a regular basis, because managers relentlessly chase immediate problems. And finally, taking advantage of reactive activities is also very important to be an effective manager.

Undoubtedly, time means a lot and has too much impact on an organisation. Effective manager has to utilise time wisely.

