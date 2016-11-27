Dhaka Dynamites beat Comilla Victorians

Dhaka Dynamites have returned to winning ways with a 32-run win over Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League 2016.

Shakib Al Hasan, who seemed off shine through the tournament so far, has been a bright spot for the home team at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at Mirpur on Saturday.

Electing to bat first, the Dhaka batsmen rallied to post a fighting 170 for four with Shakib topscoring with an unbeaten 41 off 26 ball in an innings that featured no half-century partnerships.

The total was bolstered by individual contributions from Mehedi Maruf (22 off 17 balls), Kumar Sangakkara (33 off 28 balls) and Mahela Jayawardene (31 off 27 balls) at the top order. Shakib then joined up with Mosaddek Hossain (25) and Seekkuge Prasanna (11) to provided late burst.

Shakib clubbed four boundaries and a six. Afghan spinner returned 2-26 for Comilla.

The Victorians began steadily in their chase but once the Dynamites' bowlers took out the top order, which included Nazmul Hossain Shanto (17), Khalid Latif (39) and Ahmed Shehzad (22), they ran out of steam.

Dwayne Bravo took three for 32 as the defending champions slumped to their seventh defeat in eight matches to languish at the bottom of the points table.

Shakib, Prasanna, Mohammad Shahid, Abu Jayed and Nasir Hossain each grabbed a wicket for Dhaka who climbed to second in the table, according to bdnews24.com. – bz

Source: The Financial Express