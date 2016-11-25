Student found dead at dormitory

A college student was found dead at a dormitory in Krishnapur College area of Kurigram district town on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kajal Mia, 22, a first-year honours student of Kurigram Government College and son of Taher Miah of Dhoniram village in Phulbari upazila.

Quoting locals, police said Kajal Miah, a boarder of Rokon Dormitory was asleep in his room keeping its door locked from inside in the afternoon.

Later, some other boarders of the dormitory called him, but Kajal did not respond. They informed the matter to police who recovered his body, breaking the door open around 3 pm, said officer-in-charge of Kurigram Sadar Police Station SM Abdus Sobhan.

It was not clear what actually caused his death, according to a news agency.

Source: The Financial Express