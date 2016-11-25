IS car bomb kills 56 in Iraq  

At least 56 people, including 20 Iranians, were killed in a car bomb attack on a gas station, claimed by the Islamic State group, in Baghdad on Thursday.

Police and hospital officials confirmed the toll and said another 45 people were wounded in the attack, which almost completely destroyed the gas station, several nearby stores and set several cars on fire.

The station is located on a major highway.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hassan Qashqavi said that 80 people were killed, including 40 Iranians.

Conflicting death tolls are common in the aftermath of large attacks.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack in a brief statement carried by its Aamaq news agency, saying it was a suicide truck bomb.

The Iraqi officials said the target of the attack appears to have been a bus carrying Iranian pilgrims heading home after taking part in a major Shiite religious observance in the holy city of Karbala.

The blast left the bus and some dozen cars charred.

The Shiite observance marks the 40th day after the death anniversary of a much revered, 7th century imam.

It routinely attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims, including many Iranians who travel overland into Iraq for the occasion.

Thursday's attack came a day after several small-scale bombings in and around Baghdad killed 31 people and wounded more than a 100, according to a news agency report.

Source: The Financial Express