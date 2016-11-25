\’Gunfights\’ kill four \’robbers\’ 

Four suspected robbers were killed in 'gunfights' with members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Pabna and Faridpur on Friday.

In Pabna, two alleged robbers were killed and three others injured in a reported gunfight between their cohorts and RAB at Joynagar in Ishwardi upazila.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Bina Rani Das, company commander of RAB-12, said tipped off that 15-20 robbers were preparing to commit robbery at Badshah Rice Mill a team of Rab-12 conducted a drive in the area around 3:00am.

Sensing presence of the elite force, the robbers opened fire on them, prompting them to fire back, triggering a gunfight.

Two robbers were killed and three others injured in the gunfight while the others managed to flee.

Later, the elite force recovered the bodies and arrested three robbers.

In Faridpur, two suspected robbers were killed in a gunfight between two robber gangs at Sattarkandi village in Madhukhali upazila early Friday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

Ruhul Amin, officer-in-charge of Madhukhali Police Station, said informed that two robber gangs were exchanging gunfire a police team went to the spot around 1:00 am and recovered the bullet-hit bodies of the duo.

The bodies were sent to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, police arrested six people from the area for their suspicious involvement.

Police also recovered two firearms, some bullets and three sharp weapons from the spot, according to a news agency report.

—–

Source: The Financial Express