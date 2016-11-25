Finance minister AMA Muhith expected Thursday that some 2.0 million individuals would file tax returns in the current tax year, which is nearly double the previous submission.

He expressed such high hope as the income tax department was able to increase its efficiency in encouraging the young people.

"I hope the number of tax returns would be increased to 2.0 million from existing 1.1 million by this year. Our target is to raise the number to 2.5 million," Muhith said, addressing a function organised by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) at its under-construction building in city's Agargoan.

He said the taxpayers will have to submit their tax returns by the tax day, November 30. "The last date of individuals' tax return submission will remain unchanged for next 20 to 25 years."

The minister said the taxpayers will be able to submit their tax returns after the deadline by submitting application.

The NBR has kicked off its income tax week (November 24-30) on Thursday with an objective to facilitate taxpayers to submit their income tax returns within the deadline, he said.

"Taxpayers are now quite motivated and realized that tax payment is not harassment. The tax department can also able to present themselves in that way," he added.

He said the size of the government's annual budget is increasing due to a positive trend of revenue collection.

Industries minister Amir Hossain Amu said the government is carrying out its development expenditures with the taxpayers' money. The development work could be increased manifold by reducing dependency on foreign aid if the tax collection increases, he added.

The NBR has introduced online Business Identification Number (BIN) issuance in the programme by giving the first BIN to the British American Tobacco Bangladesh (BATB) as a top VAT payer.

Addressing the function, NBR chairman Md Nojibur Rahman said the NBR is working to build taxpayers-friendly environment.

"For the first time, the NBR is awarding the industrial units for tax payment. Top taxpayers and long term taxpayers will also get award," he said.

The NBR honoured 141 top taxpayers with tax cards, certificates and crests under different categories in the function. Highest and long-term taxpayers under Dhaka division (except Gazipur and Narayanganj) also received tax cards.

Some 658 individual and corporate taxpayers and 517 from city corporations and district levels have won tax cards 2016-17.

Until 2015-16, some 10 individuals and 10 companies received tax cards at national level while 370 taxpayers at the districts and city corporation level.

Under business category, Haji Kaus Mia secured the first position among the tax card holders by paying highest amount of tax. He is involved in chewing tobacco and shipping business.

He is the owner of 'Hakimpuri Jarda', a kind of smokeless tobacco. He has been the highest tax payer since 2010.

After receiving the award, he called upon all to come forward to pay tax and contribute building the nation.

He said tax payment is necessary to be a citizen of a country and people having taxable income should pay tax.

Barrister Rafiq-ul-Haque, a renowned lawyer of the country, said the number of taxpayers is poor in Bangladesh. "An insignificant number of people pay tax out of 160 million people."

He said tax evasion should be checked by intensifying monitoring.

Under senior citizen category, Latifur Rahman, Sadar Uddin Khan, Professor Majidul Islam, Fazlur Rahman and AHM Mustofa Kamal won the tax cards.

The injured freedom fighters (Gazette notified) who won the cards were Md Nasiruddin Mirdha, Lt General ASM Nasim, Md Shahidullah, Dr M Shamsul Alam and Md Motiur Rahman.

Tax card winner doctors were Pran Gopal Datta, Jahangir Kabir, NAM Momenuzzaman, Syed Sayed Ahmed and Niaz Abdur Rahman.

Journalists were Mahfuz Anam, Mohammad Abdul Malek, Matiur Rahman, Md Abdul Ahad Chowdhury Tuhin and Md Zahidur Rahman.

Tax card winner lawyers were Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Ahsanul Karim, Rokon Uddin Mahmud, Kazi Mohammad Tanjibul Alam and Barrister Rafiqul Haque.

Engineers were Md Abdul Wadud, Md Abdul Moktadir and Md Kabir Ahmed Bhuiyan.

Architects were Md Rafiq Azam, Md Iqbal Habib and Md Hasan Shams Uddin.

Under accountant category, Ferdows Ahmed Khan, Zaker Ahmed and Niaz Mahammad received the tax cards.

Under the new taxpayer category, the winners were Sultan Mahmud, Basir Uddin, Mohammad Arman, Mohammad Jalal Uddin Ishak, Mohammad Ullah, Abdul Kaiyum Pinu and Rafat Kaiser.

Tamim Iqbal, Sakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza won the tax cards under the sports category.

Under actor category, Shubarna Mustafa, Afzal Hossain and Pijush Banerjee while under artist category Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya, Subir Nandi and Sahin Samad, and in other category the winners were Shahabuddin Ahmed, Nazmul Haque and Anwar Hossain.

Commercial banks that received the tax cards were Standard Chartered Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, HSBC and Janata Bank.

However, for having shortage of four tax payers in local authority category and other category, the vacuum has been filled up by Sonali Bank Ltd, South East Bank, Dutch Bangla Bank and Pubali Bank ltd.

Akram Mahmud, Md. Abu Taher and Md. Mamunur Rashid received the tax cards under physically challenged category.

Ms. Hosne Ara Hosen, Ms. Laila Hosen, Ms. Nishat Farzana Chowdhury, Ms Jeba Ali and Ms. Jabunnahar Islam received tax cards under women taxpayer category.

Tax card winners under youth category, below 40 years, were Md. Nafiz Sikder, Gazi Golam Mortuza and Abdul Mosabbir Ahmed, Mohammad Mostafa Haider and AKM Ataul Karim.

The tax payers under business category were Hazi Md. Kaus Mia, Kamrul Ashraf Khan, Golam Dostogir Gazi, Abdul Kadir Molla and Aslam Serniabat.

Under 'salaried taxpayers' category, Ms Khaja Tajmohal, M A Haider Hosen, Mohammad Yusuf, Ms Rubaiyat Farzana Hosen and Abdul Muktadir received the tax cards.

Other category taxpayers were British American Tobacco Bangladesh (BATB), American Life Insurance company Limited, The Security Printing Corporation (Bangladesh) ltd, Toma Construction and Company Ltd.

GrameenPhone won tax card in the telecommunication category.

Taxpayers under engineering category were PHP Cold Rolled Mills, BSRM Steels and Abul Khair Steel Products.

Nestlé in Bangladesh, Olympic Industries and Transcom Beverage received tax cards under food and allied category.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, Sylhet Gas Field and Barapukuria Coal Mining Company received tax cards in the energy category.

Under the Jute Industry category, Janata Jute Mills, Rajbari Jute Mills (pvt) ltd and Ayan Jute Mills received the tax cards.

Under Spinning and Textile category, Square Textiles, Apex Textiles, Coats Bangladesh, Badsha Textiles ltd, GMS Composited Knitting Industries, Saiham Cotton Mills and Square Yarns ltd received the cards.

Under Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals category, Unilever Bangladesh, Square Pharmaceuticals, Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company and Berger Paints Bangladesh ltd received the cards.

Print and Electronic Media category winners were Media Star, Transcraft Limited, East West Media Group and Media World.

Real estate category winners were Bay Developments, SS Builders and Developers, and Space Zero.

Garment category winners were Youngone Hi-Tech Sportswear Industries, Rifat Garments, Pacific Jeans, Ring Shine Textiles, Far East Knitting and Dyeing Industries, That's It Sportswear and SIM Fabrics.

Leather industries winners were Lalmai Footwear, Apex Tannery and Atlas Footwear.

Firm category taxpayers were Walton Microtech Corporation, Walton Plaza, Darus Salam Enterprize and ASBS.

Individual associations were Mongla Cement Factory and SKS Electric Industries and other category winners were community development center and Prottashi.

doulot_akter@yahoo.com



Source: The Financial Express