34 held on returning from India

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested 34 Bangladeshi nationals from Amrakhali area in Benaple under Jessore on Friday while they were entering the country after their illegal visits to India.

The arrestees include 11 women, five children and 18 men, hailing from different parts of Satkhira, Pirojpur and Patuakhali districts.

Tipped off, a team of the border guards conducted a drive in the area and arrested them while they were trying to enter Bangladesh in the morning without valid documents, said Commanding officer of BGB-26, Lieutenant Colonel Jahangir Hossain.

Later, they were handed over to Benapole Port thana police, according to a news agency.

Source: The Financial Express