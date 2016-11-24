Youth leadership

The youth has large potential for leadership and all they need is an environment favouring the development of the innate leadership qualities. While youth empowerment and leadership are inter-linked, the youth should be empowered with the ability to think and act independently. They should be given more power to become human capital in true sense of the term. Youth is also an important determinant to shape the destiny of a nation. Members of the youth community are now working in all fields including nutritional and educational problems, educate people to adopt ideal family planning measures, providing environmental education as well as planting trees and donating blood for the ailing people. They are also engaged in sporting activities and cultural affairs. They actually are the driving force behind economic uplift of society. They enrich our country by their leadership qualities and they only need opportunities to use their potential.

Fatema Tuz Zohura

East West University

amiratna28@gmail.com

Source: The Financial Express