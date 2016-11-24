National Tubes tops DSE transaction chart

National Tubes Wednesday dominated the premier bourse's transaction chart while FAS Finance and Investment was most-traded issue on the port city bourse.

The five most-active shares in terms of value on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) were National Tubes, AB Bank, Beximco, Doreen Power Generations and Systems and Golden Harvest Agro Industries.

According to the statistics available with the DSE, some 1.44 million shares of National Tubes were traded, generating a turnover of nearly Tk 173 million, which was only 1.17 per cent of the DSE's total turnover value.

The state-run company's share prices hovered between Tk 115.60 and Tk 122.90, before closing at Tk 117.50 on Wednesday, plunging by 9.62 per cent over the previous session, also the day's top loser.

Market insiders said the National Tubes emerged as the day's turnover leader and top loser as the investors went on selling binge on its shares almost throughout the session.

On Tuesday, in response to a DSE query, regarding clarification on recent news published in the Online News Portal on 'process of foreign investment in National Tubes" the company said that the published news was baseless.

The company published first quarter EPS was Tk (1.43) for July-September, 2016 as against Tk (0.71) for July-September, 2015. Net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk 238.21 as of September 30, 2016 and Tk 286.85 as of September 30, 2015.

The board of directors of the company has recommended 10 per cent stock dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2016.

The company's paid-up capital is Tk 237.83 million and authorised capital is Tk 1,000 million while the total number of securities is 23,783,760. The company's total market cap stood at Tk 3,091.88 million as on Wednesday.

The sponsor-directors own 0.69 per cent stake in the National Tubes, while government owns 51 per cent, institutional investors own 9.97 per cent and the general public 38.34 per cent as on October 31, 2016, the DSE data showed.

National Tubes was, followed by AB Bank with 7.33 million shares worth nearly Tk 167 million changing hands. Each share of the bank closed at Tk 23.60, advancing 3.98 per cent over the previous day.

Beximco was the third on the DSE transaction list with 6.63 million shares worth Tk 160 million changing hands. The company's share price gained 3.36 per cent to close at Tk 24.40 each.

Doreen Power emerged as fourth with about 1.36 million shares of Tk 156 million changing hands. The company's share closed at Tk 115.90, advancing 3.14 per cent.

Golden Harvest Agro Industries was the fifth on the DSE turnover list with 3.98 million shares of Tk 152 million changing hands. The company's share price advanced 0.79 per cent to close at Tk 38.50 each.

On the other hand, five most-traded stocks in terms of turnover value on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) were FAS Finance and Investment, AIBL First Mutual Fund, Keya Cosmetics, Beximco and Premier Cement.

According to statistics from the CSE, some 2.52 million shares of FAS Finance were traded, generating a turnover of Tk 28.56 million. The company's share price advanced 1.69 per cent to close at Tk 12 each on the port city bourse.

AIBL First MF was the second with 2.86 million shares worth Tk 21.22 million changing hands. Each unit of the MF closed at Tk 7.70, gaining 1.32 per cent.

Keya Cosmetics was the third with 1.83 million shares worth Tk 19.11 million changing hands. The company's share closed at Tk 10.50 each, soaring 5.0 per cent.

Beximco was the fourth on the port city bourse's turnover chart with 756,562 shares of Tk 18.16 million changing hands. The company's share price rose 2.52 per cent to close at Tk 24.40 each.

Primer Cement was the fifth on the CSE's transaction list with 175,410 shares of Tk 15.40 million changing hands. The cement maker's share price fell 4.10 per cent to close at Tk 84.10 each.

