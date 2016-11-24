DSE Brokers’ Assoc elects Ahmad Rashid president

Ahmad Rashid, managing director of Rashid Investment Services, has been elected president of the newly-formed DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh.

Mostaque Ahmed Sadeque, managing director of Investment Promotion Services, and Khugesta Nur-E-Naharin, managing director of Modern Securities, were elected senior vice-president and vice-president respectively.

On Sunday, DSE Brokers Association elected 15 directors through a poll, held on the DSE premises. These newly-elected directors elected the president, senior vice-president and vice-president at its annual general meeting (AGM), held at a city hotel on Wednesday, said a press release.

The other elected member directors of the association are: Mohammad Ali of DBL Securities, Syed Redwanul Islam of Rasti Securities, Md Delwar Hossain of Saad Securities, Sharif Anowar Hossain of Md Shahidullah Securities, Md Zahirul Islam of Prilink Securities, Richard D'Rozario of Global Securities, Khwaja Asif Ahmed of Country Stock-Bangladesh, Md Sajedul Islam of Shyamol Equity Management, Wali Ul Islam of UniCap Securities, Abdul Haque of Royal Green Securities, Mahbubur Rahman of Thea Securities, and Shahed Abdul Khaleque of Shahed Securities.

Source: The Financial Express