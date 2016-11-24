About the condition of roads in our locality

WE are the inhabitants of greater Ramchandrapur-Bangara of Muradnagar upazilla under Comilla district. The only road link between Ramchandrapur and Muradnagar is abour 20 kilometre long and it is a matter of great concern that this road, along with other roads in the vicinity, is becoming hazardous for running vehicles. The 20-km-long road (Muradnagar-Ramchandrapur) has not been repaired for a long time. The road has been almost inaccessible for the last 4/5 years. We made several complaints to the Roads and Highways authority and concerned officials of the local government. But no initiative to repair the road has yet been taken. The surface of the road is broken and there are large potholes as heavy transports move on it. Connecting of bridges and culverts are also in a precarious shape for a single vehicle to pass. Public bus service has been suspended due to the deadly road condition for last few years.

The only transport on this road is CNG auto-rickshaw where drivers claim exorbitant fare by taking advantage of the situation. The condition of the road becomes the worst during rainy season.

This is happening because the government is not paying any attention to the condition of the roads which is undesirable. I hope the concerned authorities will soon bring about a change in the scenario by undertaking necessary repair work of the road.

Prabir Kumar Roy

prabir_bd@yahoo.com

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express