Woman found dead in Magura

Police recovered the decomposed body of an unidentified woman from Shaha Para residential area of Magura district town on Tuesday.

Azmal Huda, officer-in-charge of Magura Police Station, said locals noticed a bad smell coming from a jungle at the backside of the house of one Pradhyut Kumar Saha of the area and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body which was covered under soil in the area.

The body was sent to Magura Sadar Hospital for autopsy, according to a news agency report.

-SRS-



Source: The Financial Express