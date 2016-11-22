Trump plans TPP exit on first day at White House

President-elect Donald Trump says the US will quit the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on his first day in the White House, reports BBC.

He made the announcement on Monday in a video message outlining what he intends to do first when he takes office in January.

The TPP trade deal was signed by 12 countries which together cover 40 per cent of the world's economy.

The Republican also pledged to reduce "job-killing restrictions" on coal production and stop visa abuses.

But there was no mention of repealing Obamacare or building a wall on the southern border with Mexico, two actions he said during the campaign he would do as soon as he assumed power.

His surprise election win two weeks ago has sparked protests across the US.

The TPP was agreed in 2015 by countries including Japan, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Mexico, but is not yet ratified.

Its aim was to deepen economic ties and boost growth but its opponents say it was negotiated in secret and it favours big corporations.

Asia-Pacific leaders meeting in Peru over the weekend said they will continue to pursue free trade deals despite Trump's opposition.

