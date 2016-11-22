Oil prices rise on OPEC cut hope

Oil prices rose to their highest level since October on Tuesday as the market priced in a potential output cut led by producer cartel OPEC.

Analysts warned that a failure to agree a cut could lead to a ballooning supply overhang by early 2017.

International Brent crude oil futures rose as high as $49.43 per barrel early on Tuesday, their highest since Oct. 31.

The crude traded at $49.33 per barrel at 0110 GMT, up 43 cents, or 0.9 per cent, from their last settlement.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 44 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $48.68 a barrel.

OPEC is trying by Nov. 30 to bring its 14 member states and non-OPEC producer Russia to agree on a coordinated production cut to prop up the market by bringing production into line with consumption, according to a news agency report.

Source: The Financial Express