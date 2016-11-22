Nepali student goes missing from hostel

A Nepali student of a private medical college in the Sylhet city has been missing for the last 13 days.

The missing student was identified as Sawgat Gewali, 26, a student of North East Medical College in the city.

Medical College sources said that Sawgat used to live in a room of ‘Rupsha’ building of the college hostel. The hostel authority found his room locked at night on November 10 last.

Later, as he did not return, Abdul Ahad, security in-charge of the college, filed a general diary with Dakhshin Surma Police Station on November 16.

Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of police of the police station, said they were informed that Sawgat left Bangladesh for Kolkata on November 9.

Meanwhile, Bishal Shawrma, another Nepali Student of the college, said Sawgat’s family informed him that they do not know his whereabouts since he left the hostel; according to a news agency.

Source: The Financial Express