Asian shares rise on oil price gains 

Asian shares rose Tuesday, tracking the rally on Wall Street, as oil prices pushed higher amid hopes of an upcoming production-cut deal from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index was almost unchanged at 18,117.17 after dipping briefly following a powerful earthquake in northern Japan that triggered small tsunami but caused minor damage and injuries.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.8 per cent to 1,981.56 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.3 per cent to 22,642.72. Australia's S&P ASX/200 added 1.2 per cent to 5,417.80.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.3 per cent to 3,228.92. Shares in Southeast Asia and Taiwan also gained.

Expectations are growing that oil ministers will agree at a production cut at a meeting of the OPEC oil cartel on Nov. 30 in Vienna, Austria. That's helped buoy oil prices in markets.

Benchmark US crude rose 47 cents to $48.71 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $1.88 to $48.24 a barrel on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose 51 cents to $49.41.

The dollar rose to 110.71 yen from 110.43 yen on Monday. The euro slipped to $1.0631 from $1.0638, according to a news agency report.

Source: The Financial Express