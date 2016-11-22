7 get 17 yrs in jail over mass robbery

A Khulna court on Monday sentenced seven robbers to 17 years’ imprisonment in a case filed over mass robbery at six houses in Terokhada upazila in 2008.

The convicts are Liton Sheikh, Nishat, Nasir Khan, Tajibar Sheikh alias Taju, M Rezaul Kaskar, Sohel Chowdhury, and Saiful Islam Khan.

According to the prosecution, robbers looted cash and valuables from those six houses in Kushla village of Terokhada upazila on February 9, 2008.

A case was filed with Terokhada Police Station in this regard.

After examining the records and witnesses, Senior District Judge SM Solaiman handed down the verdict; according to a news agency.





Source: The Financial Express