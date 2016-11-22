 

রোহিঙ্গাদের অনুপ্রবেশ ঠেকাতে বাংলাদেশ-মিয়ানমার সীমান্তে এখন অস্থিতিশীল অবস্থা

বাংলাদেশের শরণার্থী বিষয়ক বিশেষজ্ঞরা বলছেন নতুন করে শরণার্থী নেয়ার জন্য বাংলাদেশকে চাপ দেয়ার পরিবর্তে জাতিসংঘ এবং পশ্চিমা দেশগুলোর উচিত রাখাইন রাজ্যে সহিংসতা বন্ধের  জন্য মিয়ানমারকে শক্ত ভাবে চাপ দেয়া [Read More]

—–
Source: VOA News: বিষয়


« Previous Post
Next Post »
 

Comments are closed. Please check back later.

 
 
 
1