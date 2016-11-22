Citycell virtually shut despite restoration of spectrum

The operation of the country's oldest mobile operator Citycell remains virtually shut even two weeks after the telecom regulator restored the spectrum.

The country's lone CDMA operator, which owed a large sum as regulatory dues, paid Tk. one billion to the BTRC on Thursday last to stay in operation for the time being, in addition to Tk. 1.44 billion it had paid earlier.

However, until this Monday, the network availability of Citycell is largely limited to its head office in Mohakhali and the surrounding areas where it is said to be somehow up and running through alternative channels.

Citycell insiders said that until last week, only four of its 887 base transceiver stations were operational. However, currently even those base stations remain inactive, sources informed.

Most of the subscribers of the mobile operator have already switched to other operators while those who are trying to reconnect cannot do so as the network coverage of the operator is largely unavailable across the country.

Earlier, on July 31, the Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) asked the Citycell subscribers to switch to other operators due to its failure to pay a total of Tk. 4.77 billion to the telecom regulator.

At that time, around 450 base stations of Citycell were active around the country, according to sources. Even when the telecom regulator suspended the Citycell spectrum on October 20, the total number of active Citycell base stations was 44.

However, since regaining the spectrum earlier this month, there have been no notable steps from the Citycell authority to regain the momentum while there have been a mass migration of subscribers.

According to the BTRC statistics, the total number of Citycell subscribers in December 2015 was around one million which dropped to 0.7 million in June amid the government drive for biometric re-registration.

However, over the next few months, the mobile operator saw a mass migration of subscribers amid subsequent BTRC actions as the number of Citycell subscribers dropped to 0.142 million in August.

Some insiders said that currently, only a few hundred Citycell SIMS are active as even many of its top bosses have changed their phone numbers to other operators.

Apart from the loss of subscribers, the company currently also owes billions in dues to its financiers, National Board of Revenue, vendors, employees and retailers.

According to Ashraful Karim, President of Citycell Employees Union, the employees have not been paid their salaries for almost six to 13 months, as the total amount of outstanding salaries have went up to around Tk. 320 million.

As per insiders, the total number of Citycell employees is around 650; of which 410 are permanent employees while others are working as part-timers.

In addition, Citycell owes Tk. 14 billion to different banks and financial institutions, according to insiders within the banking industry.

Sources also said Citycell owes around Tk. 800 million to Chinese telecom giant Huwaei, with which it earlier signed an agreement for network improvement.

Insiders also informed that the company owes around Tk. 2.0 billion to the National Board of Revenue, around Tk. 1.0 billion as advertisement bills to various media houses and around Tk. 50 million to the retailers. The Citycell's total liabilities, including bank loans, are now estimated to be Tk 30 billion, they mentioned.

"Even the bill for drinking water that was supplied to Citycell offices remains unpaid", Mr Ashraful Karim said.

When queried about the reason for such bizarre financial condition, the insiders blamed it on lack of any significant investment by Citycell on its network infrastructure over the last few years.

According to insiders, last time Citycell made any significant investment in its network infrastructure was back in 2005 when Singapore's telecom giant SingTel bought 44.54 per cent share in the company.

Since then, the company has refrained from making any investment while missing the train of 3G and other GSM technology", said Mr Ashraful Karim, who has worked for Citycell as a marketing and business analyst for almost a decade.

The Citycell management, however, maintains that the operator has failed to lure investors over the years due to inadequate frequency allocation during the licence renewal process of 2011.

Singapore's SingTel owns 44.54 per cent shares of Citycell while 37.95 per cent belongs to Pacific Motors Ltd and Far East Telecom owns 17.51 per cent stake in the company.

