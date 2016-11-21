Vikran Patel CBS TV in an interview titled ’60 Minutes’ offered President-elect Donald Trump an ‘opportunity’ to reintroduced himself after an ugly media offensives on him. In response Trump said, the protesters are very small in number, and the Americans have nothing to worry or fear. He vowed to move aggressively on a conservative agenda [...]

The post Trump truly can make America Great Again appeared first on Weekly BLiTZ.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings