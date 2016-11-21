Renewable energy \’not attractive\’ as business in BD: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Sunday said that promoting renewable energy as business is “difficult” in Bangladesh due to resource constraints and land shortage.

Despite that, he said, the government had set a target of obtaining 10 per cent of power from renewable sources by 2020.

“You cannot compare us with Denmark or other developed countries. Denmark’s per capita income is US $ 45000, but ours is only $1,400. Other countries which are promoting renewable energy have per capita incomes of over $ 25000,” he said while addressing a seminar on “Answering the challenges to adoption of farm waste to energy technology in Bangladesh” in the city.

“Renewable energy is very expensive. We have given out over 300 projects, but no one has become successful so far,” he said.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is a member of the World Bank Group and finances and provides advice for private sector ventures and projects in developing countries in partnership with the government, organised the seminar.

The Danish Ambassador in Bangladesh, Mikael Hemniti Winther, Member of the Sustainable Renewable Energy Development Authority Siddique Zobair and IFC Country Manager Wendy Jo Werner also spoke, among others, on the occasion, according to a news agency. – bz

—–

Source: The Financial Express