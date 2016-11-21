Payoneer puts thrust on simplification of BD\’s online cross border payment system

Bangladesh should simplify its online cross border payment system to ease outward and inward money transferring for small scale exporters — a senior executive of a leading global online payment solution provider has said recently.

"I think there is a huge potential for the small businesses and entrepreneurs of this country to be successful globally", said Patrick De Courcy who heads the Asia Pacific operations of Payoneer, one of the world's leading payment gateway service providers.

Courcy, who is now on a visit to Bangladesh, shared his views on the prospects and challenges of Bangladesh's online cross border payment platforms in an exclusive interview with The FE.

"It is notable that there are a huge number of bright, young entrepreneurs in this country who have the potentials to deliver IT related services, web designing, digital advertising worldwide".

"However, the key thing is to find the right regulatory balance to make it simple for the small scale exporters to receive money from abroad and at the same time to buy services they would require for providing their exportable items", Courcy said.

Payoneer earlier tied up with the country's leading private bank Bank Asia to provide online payment services to the country's IT freelancers.

Since, the beginning of its operation in Bangladesh back in October 2014, around 17,000 transactions have been made through Bank Asia's Payoneer channel, the total value of which is around US$ 17 million.

Officials also said that they are expecting around 5000 transactions to be made through Bank Asia's Payoneer channel this year, the total value of which will be US dollar eight million.

According to industry insiders, there are more than 300 thousand licensed Bangladeshi freelancers involved in overseas services who are earning more than US dollar 100 million annually through different channels.

Freelancers however have to rely extensively on various kinds of online payment methods to receive their payment from their overseas clienteles.

Earlier, to make the service export related payments easier and cheaper for the local beneficiaries, Bangladesh Bank issued Circular that allowed Online Payment Gateway Service Providers (OPGSP) to facilitate the repatriation of remittances against small value service exports in non-physical form such as data entry, data process, offshore IT service, Business Process Outsourcing etc.

In this context, Bank Asia later set up strategic alliance with Payoneer apart from its earlier online payment initiative Payza to facilitate online payment gateway service in the country.

Mr. Courcy said that although the focus of Payoneer in Bangladesh currently is on the freelancers providing outsourcing services, his company's broader vision would be to facilitate the export related payments of small businesses in the country.

"Right now, we are mainly focusing on the payment facilitation of IT related freelancing", he said, adding, "However, in the near future, we would like to offer a variety of methods for the IT freelancers to receive their funds.

Highlighting the growth potential of online payment in the country, the Payoneer executive noted that the growth of online cross border payment is vital for the growth of small and medium sized exporters in the country.

"Online payments should not grow for the sake of online payment only", Courcy said, adding, "This growth is really linked to how much Bangladesh would grow as an exporter driven by small businesses".

"In the long term, our mission is enable small businesses to be able to export and to be paid by their customers in a cost efficient way", he said.

Established in 2005 and headquartered in New York, Payoneer provides online money transfer and e-commerce payment services in around 200 countries worldwide.

mehdi.finexpress@gmail.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express