Merkel to run for fourth term

Angela Merkel told top members of her party on Sunday that she wants to run for a fourth term as German chancellor in next year’s election, senior party sources said, after months of speculation about one of the world's most powerful women.

Despite a voter backlash over her open-door migrant policy, the conservative is seen as a stabilizing force in Europe amid uncertainty caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the election of Donald Trump as the next US president.

Merkel, 62, told leading figures in her Christian Democrats (CDU) party in Berlin on Sunday about her intentions, several participants said. The meeting is to prepare for a party conference in December, the last before the election.

She is due to hold a news conference at 1800 GMT.

Some 55 per cent of Germans want Merkel to serve a fourth term, with 39 per cent against, an Emnid poll published in the Bild am Sonntag newspaper showed on Sunday, according to Reuters. – bz

—–

Source: The Financial Express